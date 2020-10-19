Highway 135 closed Wednesday near Hampton

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of Ky. 135 (Carrsville Road) in the Hampton community of Livingston County on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
The highway will be closed at the 3 mile marker to allow a cross drain to be replaced. The work will be done immediately north of the Ky. 838 intersection near the entrance to the New Hampton Cemetery.
The highway is expected to close at approximately 8 a.m., and reopen to traffic around 4 p.m., on the same day.
There will be no marked detour.