If forgot to pay city taxes, there's one last chance

CITY TAXES
The City of Marion’s tax bills were mailed a few weeks ago. They are due without penalty on Friday, Oct. 30. If you miss paying at city hall during normal business hours this week, drop off your payment at the City Hall Drop Box before 8:30 a.m., on Monday and you’ll get credit for timely payment. Otherwise, late payment fees will be applied starting next week.
COUNTY TAXES
Crittenden County tax bills should be in your mailbox in the coming days. The bills were sent out a bit later this year because of issues related to the pandemic. The following are discount/penalty dates for payment:
• 2% DISCOUNT: If paid by Dec. 1, 2020
• FACE VALUE: If paid by Dec. 31, 2020
• 5% PENALTY: If paid by Jan. 31, 2021
• 21% PENALTY: If paid after Jan. 31, 2021