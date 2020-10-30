If forgot to pay city taxes, there's one last chance

Fourth COVID death confirmed in county Crittenden County reported its fourth COVID-19 death today and one more new case. This the first COVID death reported in the county since Se...

Seven new cases reported early this week There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported n Crittenden County Sunday and Monday. Four were female and three were male, five were age ...

Trick or Treat on Main is Friday Click Image to Enlarge Trick or Treat on Main will be held Friday in Marion. Sponsored this year by Marion Tourism Commission, the event wil...

Utilities moratorium ending, KU waiving late fees until Dec. 31 With the Kentucky Public Service Commission’s moratorium requiring utilities it regulates to suspend disconnects due to non-payment now at i...