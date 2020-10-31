Local businessman Ronnie Myers dies

Longtime local businessman and community advocate Ronnie Myers died suddenly Friday night of an apparent heart attack.
Myers owned the NAPA auto parts store in Marion and was a longtime dedicate supporter of community affairs, particularly the high school football program. For decades he transported the team’s equipment to away contests and filmed the games for the coaching staff.
Myers was traveling back from the game at Henderson Friday night when he suffered the heart attack. He was rushed to Crittenden Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at about midnight.
Many have taken to social media today with heavy hearts to remember a true community servant.