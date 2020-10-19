YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, October 19, 2020
New COVID testing capabilities at CCH
A new laboratory instrument now operational at Crittenden Community Hospital has the capability of providing the highest quality COVID testing in this area. The new Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test delivers COVID results from a nasal or throat swab within four hours. The BD Max lab instrument also can do COVID antigen testing in about 15 minutes.
"PCR tests are highly accurate and cutting edge testing technology," said CEO Jonathan Gleason. "This is the test that most people receive that has been taking anywhere from two to seven days to get results."
In addition to detecting an active COVID-19 infection, a second test can be reveal the presence of antigens within 15 minutes.
"An antigen test detects specific proteins on the surface of the coronavirus, this is extremely rapid and if it is positive, you are very likely to currently be infected," Gleason explains.
"We are very pleased to offer both options at CCH," Gleasons aid. "This is a significantly better and more reliable test than any surrounding facility has."
Posted by Crittenden Press Online at 10/19/2020 01:13:00 PM