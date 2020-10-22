Trick or Treat on Main is Oct. 30

|Click Image to Enlarge
Marion businesses are working to make Halloween as fun as always for kids 12 and under while practicing social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols.
A number of new businesses are joining in on the annual Trick or Treat on Main Halloween festivities scheduled for Oct. 30 in Marion.
Marion Tourism Commission is sponsoring the event which includes a host of downtown businesses and also a half dozen in Darben Plaza.
Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing.