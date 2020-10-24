Utilities moratorium ending, KU waiving late fees until Dec. 31

In an effort to put customers’ minds at ease, LG&E and KU are sharing important facts about how they’re working to relieve customers’ bill-related burdens. More information can be found on the utilities’ dedicated COVID-19 website at lge-ku.com/covid-19.
LG&E and KU disconnections remain suspended until at least Nov. 9.
The utilities are not currently disconnecting customers due to non-payment. When timing is determined, the utilities will communicate with customers who are facing disconnect to ensure they are connected to available payment and assistance options.
Disconnections are always a last resort for LG&E and KU, especially in the case of an ongoing pandemic. During the winter season, the utilities monitor the forecast and suspend disconnects in portions of the service territory where extreme temperatures are expected within 24 hours.
Late fees are waived through Dec. 31.
Consistent with the KPSC’s order, LG&E and KU continue to waive late fees for residential customers through the end of the year.
LG&E and KU are prepared to help you manage your bill.
Customers can now choose to set up a payment plan that best meets their needs. The utilities encourage customers to use LG&E and KU’s convenient self-service options, offered online and by phone, or work with a customer care representative, who can assist in setting up a payment plan to help manage outstanding balances. For customers preferring to connect in person, LG&E and KU business offices are open and following CDC, state and federal COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
The utilities help connect customers to available resources and assistance programs in their community. Customers can find organizations in their area and other helpful resources and information on the LG&E and KU website http://lgeku.com