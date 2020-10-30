Community Christmas registration fast approaching

The fundraising effort is lagging behind a bit with just under $2,000 raised. Organizers say the program needs upwards of $7,000 in cash contributions in order to meet the typical demand. The program provides food vouchers for families during the holidays and gifts and vouchers for children. Last year, Community Christmas helped 176 people.
For those volunteering on the distribution side of the program, set up date is Thursday, Dec. 17 at Marion Baptist Church from 9 a.m., to 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed. Contact Brandie Ledford at the library if you can help. Distribution day is Thursday, Dec. 18 at Marion Baptist from 9 a.m., until noon. Distribution will be a drive-through process due to the pandemic.