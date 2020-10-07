No LIVE webcast of Rocket football this week

Our webcasting equipment requires a strong AT&T signal. Through research and discussions with individuals at Horse Cave, where the football field is located, we have determined that sufficient internet provider service is not available in order for us to make live streaming of the game a viewer-friendly broadcast.
We regret not being able to show the Rocket football game live on YouTube this week as we have for the past three weeks. Our reviews from previous broadcasts have been remarkable. Thank you for watching, and again we apologize for not being able to bring you this week's game.