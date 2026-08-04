Decorated teacher is leaving classroom

Bryant, an accomplished educator with teaching experience both at the elementary and middle school levels, said he is excited for a new journey and the opportunity to help students grow socially and emotionally.
“I love encouraging kids, helping them work through challenges, and being another trusted adult in their lives,” said Bryant. “Counseling just feels like the right fit for me.”
Bryant’s goals in his new role include building trust and forging relationships with students and families.
“I want my office to be a place where kids feel safe, welcome, and excited to visit, not because they’re in trouble, but because they know someone cares about them,” he said. “I also hope to partner closely with teachers and families to help students be successful both in and out of the classroom.”
Known for bringing engaging and exciting lessons to his students, Bryant said he looks forward to infusing the same creativity into his counseling work.
Bryant is a past winner of Paducah Challenger Center’s Outstanding Educator award, the Linda McDowell Outstanding Educator award, and the Regional Educator Partnership Excellence in Teaching award, among others. Most recently, Bryant has served as a GoTeach Kentucky Ambassador, sharing content expertise, teaching strategies, and engagement techniques with colleagues across the state.
Bryant also serves as an assistant coach for Crittenden County High School’s boys basketball program. He enjoys running, being outdoors, and spending time with his family in his free time.
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