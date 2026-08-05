Local student completes KY Gov's School

Whitfield was among 275 students from 60 Kentucky counties who participated in the tuition-free program June 7-27 at Northern Kentucky University. It was the first year NKU hosted the three-week program.
Students participated in daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures across 10 artistic disciplines. They also attended a performance of Broadway’s “The Lion King” in Cincinnati.
Since 1987, the Governor’s School for the Arts has provided more than 9,000 rising Kentucky high school juniors and seniors with intensive arts instruction and opportunities to qualify for college scholarships.
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