State analysis finds that jail is understaffed

|The detention center's monthly reports
are published the last week of every month
in The Crittenden Press full edition.
A recent staffing analysis presented to Crittenden Fiscal Court shows the Crittenden County Detention Center is operating well below the minimum number of full-time employees recommended by the state.
Jailer Athena Hayes told magistrates at last week’s fiscal court meeting that the requested staffing study verifies “what the state says we need to safely and securely operate the facility.” The analysis, conducted through the Kentucky Department of Corrections using a National Institute of Corrections model, outlines minimum staffing levels necessary to meet regulatory and operational standards
According to the report, the detention center would require 44 full-time employees to meet the recommended minimum, a figure that does not include the elected jailer, canteen operations or certain outsourced services
Currently, the jail operates with 33 staff members, Hayes said.
Hayes noted that recent budget pressures led to some staffing reductions in an effort to cut payroll and insurance costs. However, those reductions have placed the facility below the level recommended to safely operate.
The Department of Corrections’ advisory letter stresses that correctional facilities require sufficient staffing to maintain safety for the public, employees and inmates, and warns that operating below recommended levels could jeopardize that priority.
Magistrates asked whether the state would mandate additional hires. Hayes said the state does not directly force counties to hire more staff but cautioned that operating below recommended levels could expose the county to liability, particularly if litigation arises and the county is aware it is below the suggested minimum.
The staffing model is based on facility capacity rather than current inmate population. While jail populations across Kentucky are currently down, Hayes said the recommended staffing level is tied to the jail’s design and capacity for holding inmates.
No formal action was taken by fiscal court, and there was no further discussion on how the county might address the staffing gap.
After the meeting, Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said the analysis amounts to guidance and that it would be taken into consideration next month when budget talks begin on planning for the upcoming Fiscal Year 2026-27.
No comments:
Post a Comment