Crittenden Sheriff's Monthly Report

Head reported deputies investigated seven vehicle collisions during the month while responding to 45 calls for service. Officers served 52 legal papers and made 91 total service attempts. Deputies also assisted motorists 13 times and conducted 28 building checks.
Enforcement activity included 12 criminal citations, eight misdemeanor arrests and five felony arrests. Deputies also opened five new cases and completed 15 follow-up investigations.
Other activity included 63 special details, 129 instances of general policing and 36 vehicle inspections. Deputies issued seven verbal warnings but no DUIs or courtesy warnings during the reporting period.
The sheriff’s department reported a total of 966 manhours worked during the month, including 155.25 hours providing bailiff services for court. Officers also logged 297 hours of training.
Sheriff Head’s detailed monthly activity report is published regularly in the full edition of The Crittenden Press.
No comments:
Post a Comment