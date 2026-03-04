Raises awarded to some public offices

Crittenden County Fiscal Court at its February meeting approved limited cost-of-living adjustments for certain elected officials Monday night, while others voluntarily declined raises amid ongoing budget concerns.
The 2026 CPI increase was set at 2.7 percent under KRS 64.527.
Approved were raises for the coroner and deputy coroner. Bradley R. Gilbert’s salary will increase from $10,061.76 to $10,333.43, and Deputy Coroner Keith C. Gilbert’s pay will rise from $5,031.00 to $5,166.84.
The motion was made by Magistrate Dave Belt, seconded by Scott Belt, and passed unanimously.
When the county attorney and assistant county attorney salaries were considered, County Attorney Bart Frazer asked the court to only consider the assistant’s increase and to forgo his own raise given the county’s current financial condition. Frazer’s salary would have increased from $14,171.52 to $14,554.15, while Assistant County Attorney Cobie Evans’ pay will rise from $2,515.44 to $2,583.36.
The court approved the assistant’s increase only.
Magistrates also declined their CPI adjustment. Magistrate salaries would have increased from $9,342.00 to $9,594.23, but the court rejected the raise. One magistrate noted the fiscal court has never taken an increase.
Those officials who received the approved raises were not present at the meeting. Frazer and the magistrates were in attendance when discussion took place.
