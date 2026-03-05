Top Voice 270 competition Saturday at Fohs

After two nights of auditions last month at Fohs Hall, organizers announced the 10 finalists who will compete in a live vocal showdown for a $500 grand prize.
Adriel Barnes of Burna, Autumn Dunaway of Wickliffe, Cade Crider of Marion, Dominic Rorer of Paducah, Karen Harris of Marion, Lacie Duncan of Marion, Rachel Pears of Marion, Rebecca DeMoss of Salem, Sean Markwell of Marion and Tammy Heady of Marion will compete in the upcoming Top Voice 270 live competition.
The event begins at 7 p.m. at Fohs Hall. Tickets will be available at the door for $5 per person.
Organizers describe the evening as a high-energy celebration of local talent. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Arts Foundation’s Student Support Fund, which helps expand access to arts opportunities for area students.
