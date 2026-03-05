Blackburn Church Rd closed for water damage

Judge-Executive Perry A. Newcom announced that Blackburn Church Road is closed from the bridge at mile point 5.0 to the old Blackburn Church at mile point 5.75 due to flooding and resulting roadway damage.
County road crews will assess the extent of the damage once water levels recede. An inspection is planned for Friday, March 6 with hopes that repairs can be made and the road reopened if conditions allow.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes until the roadway can be safely reopened.
No comments:
Post a Comment