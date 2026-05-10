Lyon County Sheriff's Activity

On Sunday, May 3, Deputy Bobby Beeler responded to a collision on Travis Road after a vehicle reportedly left the roadway, struck a mailbox and left the scene. An investigation led deputies to Heather Road, where a 2019 GMC Sierra operated by a juvenile was located. Authorities said the teen apparently panicked after the collision and drove to the location of her mother to report the incident. No injuries were reported.
Later that afternoon, Deputy Beeler and other law enforcement personnel responded to Days Inn Drive in Kuttawa for a suspicious person complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Billy M. Judkins, 59, of Lebanon, Tenn. He was charged with public intoxication - controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Judkins was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Monday, May 4, SRO Deputy Cory Jessup charged a 13-year-old female with fourth-degree assault after the student was reportedly seen assaulting another student and throwing the victim onto an asphalt and riprap rock area on school property. Authorities said the student continued the assault until school personnel intervened. Officials said it was the second physical incident involving the juvenile. The student was released to a parent or guardian pending review by the Court Designated Worker.
Also Monday, Sheriff Brent White arrested James A. Gilkey, 52, of Lamasco on two bench warrants from Union District Court for failure to pay fines and contempt of court related to a traffic case. Gilkey was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Wednesday, May 6, Deputy Josh Travis investigated a two-vehicle collision at a business in Kuttawa. Authorities said a 2025 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jessica J. McNac, 22, of Okmulgee, Okla., was turning in a parking lot when the driver misjudged clearance and struck a 2004 Peterbilt semi-truck drivenby Nicholas C. DeKarske, 39, of Sebastian, Fla. The collision caused significant damage to the 2004 truck. No injuries were reported.
On Thursday, May 7, SRO Deputy Jason Young responded to a complaint at the high school. Investigators alleged a 15-year-old male possessed matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The juvenile was charged with a Class D felony offense. The Cadiz Police Department assisted with the investigation. The juvenile was released to a parent or guardian pending review by the Court Designated Worker.
Later that evening, Sheriff White arrested Damon L. Randle, 51, of Kansas City, Mo., after he was extradited from Missouri to Kentucky. Randle was charged on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for probation violation tied to a felony offense. Authorities said he had prior convictions for cocaine and marijuana possession offenses, along with a traffic offense. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Saturday, May 9, Sheriff White conducted a traffic stop on KY 1271 after observing a 2006 Pontiac whose registered owner allegedly had a suspended operator’s license. Following an investigation, Lee A. Adams, 33, of Kuttawa was arrested and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to wear a seat belt, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Adams was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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