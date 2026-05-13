Your Guide to the 2026 Primary Election
The 2026 Primary Election is fast approaching, and it is time for Crittenden County voters to head to the polls! Whether you prefer to beat the rush with early voting or participate in the tradition of Election Day, we have all the details you need to ensure your voice is heard.
Early Voting kicks off this week at the County Office Complex. On Election Day, Tuesday, May 19, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at five convenient locations across the county.
Important Note: The Crittenden County Clerk’s Office will be closed to all regular business on Tuesday, May 19, to focus exclusively on election activities.
Be sure to bring a valid ID and check your specific precinct at GoVote.ky.gov before heading out.
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