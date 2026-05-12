Paducah woman arrested in Marion on meth charges

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, detectives with the agency’s Drug Division began investigating 42-year-old April M. McKenzie in April after identifying her as a suspected source of methamphetamine in western Kentucky.
Investigators said McKenzie was traveling through several western Kentucky counties during the investigation. The sheriff’s office worked with the Kentucky State Police and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office to monitor her activities.
Authorities said that just before 5 p.m., Monday, Kentucky State Police Trooper TJ Williams conducted a traffic stop on McKenzie along U.S. 641 outside the Marion city limits. During the stop, a McCracken County Sheriff’s Office narcotics K-9 alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle.
A probable cause search allegedly led investigators to discover about 2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine concealed in the engine compartment.
McKenzie was taken into custody without incident and lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Authorities said McKenzie has at least two prior convictions for trafficking in methamphetamine and that the case is expected to be considered for federal prosecution through the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
McKenzie of Park Avenue in Paducah was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and excessive window tinting.
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