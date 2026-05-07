Government Offices Closing on Friday

Crittenden County Office Complex will close to normal business Friday to allow county employees the opportunity to attend the memorial service of Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Coyle.
The sheriff’s department will be closed all day to honor their fallen deputy, while the judge-executive, treasurer and tax administration will close for the day at noon.
Meantime, the PVA and county clerk will close at noon for regular business, but both will remain open in the afternoon for special services only.
In-person, excused absentee voting will still be available in the county clerk’s office as required for those unable to vote in person for Early Voting and on Election Day. The PVA will remain open for its state-required inspection period. Both offices and the building will close at 4 p.m.
City hall will also be closing at noon Friday for the service as will the Crittenden County Circuit Court Clerk's office.
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