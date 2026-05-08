Area Blood Drives in May

A blood drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, at Fredonia Mennonite Church on Marion Road in Fredonia.
The Livingston Hospital Foundation Community Building in Salem will host a drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 20.
Another drive is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Lyon County Convention Center at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville.
The Red Cross said seasonal activities and end-of-school schedules often reduce donations this time of year, increasing the need for donors. Appointments may be scheduled at RedCrossBlood.org, through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Those donating May 1-17 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email, while donors May 18-31 will receive a Red Cross beach towel while supplies last.
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