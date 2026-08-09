LYON COUNTY SHERIFF’S ACTIVITY

On Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, around 2 a.m., Beeler was dispatched to a suspicious incident on KY 730 West. A resident called dispatch to report a dump truck in the yard of a neighbor whom he believed to be in the hospital and not at home. Upon arrival, Beeler located the dump truck with a man passed out inside. The man was identified as Maxx T. Phebus, 32, of Madisonville. He was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Phebus was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, around 3 p.m., the Eddyville Police Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a subject who had left Circuit Court and was driving a Nissan Titan pickup truck on a suspended operator’s license. The vehicle and its operator were located on West Dale Avenue. The driver was identified as Brandon S. Ausherman, 35, of Cadiz. He was arrested by Sheriff Brent White and charged with improper registration plate for having a plate on a vehicle to which it was not assigned, second-offense failure to maintain insurance, no or canceled registration receipt, no or canceled registration plate, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Ausherman was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, around 6:30 p.m., Beeler located Elizabeth L. Wright, 24, of Eddyville. She was arrested on a McCracken District Court bench warrant for failure to appear as it pertained to a fraudulent use of a credit card case. She later posted a cash bond and was released from custody.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, around 10:42 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a two-vehicleinjury collision on KY 93 at the KY 293/KY 1055 intersection. His investigation revealed that Valerie P. Travis, 68, of Eddyville, was driving a 2013 Ford Edge across KY 93 from KY 1055 when she failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Paxton T. Riley, 27, of Marion, who was northbound on KY 93 South. Travis had to be extricated from her vehicle by the Eddyville Fire Department. She was later airlifted to an area hospital because of her injuries. Riley was transported by private vehicle to an area hospital for his injuries. The Eddyville Fire Department, Caldwell County EMS and Air Evac assisted Adams with the collision.Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026, and continuing through Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, sheriff’s deputies served arrest warrants on the following offenders:
James M. Bowles, 45, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was served with a Todd Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with harassing communications, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, third-degree rape, third-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, procurement or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bowles awaits extradition to Todd County.
Tiffany Wilson, 38, of Strunk, was served with two Whitley Circuit Court indictment warrants charging her with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and first-degree promoting contraband. Wilson awaits extradition to Whitley County.
Dylan Bracey, 36, of Owensboro, was served with a Daviess Circuit Court indictment warrant charging him with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. Bracey awaits extradition to Daviess County.
On Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, around 9 p.m., Deputy Luke Fraley arrested Wayne P. McGee, 80, of Eddyville, and charged him on a warrant for violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and asked to serve a McCracken District Court complaint warrant on McGee related to an incident that agency had investigated. McGee was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, just before 7:30 p.m., Beeler and Fraley, along with Kentucky State Police, conducted an investigation at a storage facility in Suwanee. The sheriff’s office had received a drug-trafficking complaint at the location and had conducted surveillance there before making contact with Amanda H. Deaton, 46, of Kuttawa. A search of a storage unit rented to Deaton was conducted, and evidence was seized by the sheriff’s office. Deaton was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026, around 9 p.m., Beeler and Fraley received a complaint from Kentucky State Police regarding an intoxicated subject operating a black truck and trying to load a boat onto a trailer near Barkley Dam. Beeler located the vehicle traveling east on U.S. 62 West in Kuttawa. After observing it operating recklessly, he stopped the vehicle on Mary Blue Road. Beeler was met with resistance by the driver upon making contact with him. Fraley and an Eddyville Police Department officer arrived at the scene and assisted Beeler in arresting the driver and an intoxicated passenger.
The driver was identified as Cody R. Helton, 31, of Paducah. He was charged with no operator’s license, second-offense DUI, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. His passenger was identified as Katlynn R. Cutshall, 28, of Princeton. She was charged with first- or second-offense alcohol intoxication in a public place and a HALO law violation for attempting to interfere in the arrest of the driver. Both Helton and Cutshall were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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