Students honored, Livingston gives 2% pay hike

Livingston County Board of Education approved a 2% districtwide pay raise Monday night and boosted pay for retired teacher substitutes to $205 per day during a special called meeting packed with students, parents and faculty celebrating student achievement.
Board Chair David Kitchens called the May 11 meeting to order with all members present after the meeting time was changed from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The board room was filled for the district’s monthly LiveRED recognitions honoring students and staff involved in Career and Technical Education organizations that advanced to national competition following strong performances at the state level.
Superintendent Amy Ramage recognized Livingston County High School’s SkillsUSA team members who qualified for national competition this summer in Atlanta.
The Welding Fabrication team of Keaton Guill, Weslee Taylor and Dawson Thompson earned first place at state. Madison Anderson captured first place in Restaurant Service, while the Chapter Business Procedures team of Holli Kerr, Izzy Coomer, Aly Rowell, Dulce Lopez Cotera and Lian Guy also claimed a state championship.
Ramage additionally recognized Hunter Wilson for being selected as state treasurer for SkillsUSA Kentucky.
Livingston Central High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter was also honored for qualifying for nationals in San Antonio, Texas. Wen Yang Duong placed first at state, while Joshua Turner finished fifth.
The board also recognized Livingston Central High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter for state competition success that earned trips to nationals in Washington, D.C.
Brooklyn Travelstead and Madison Kittle won first place in Chapter Service Project, while the Parliamentary Procedures team of Holli Kerr, Allie Buijk, Izzy Coomer, Rebecca Dean and Aly Rowell also earned first place honors.
Following the student recognitions, Ramage and LCHS Assistant Principal Leigh Choat honored Career and Technical Education teachers and advisors Jason Culver, Karlie Moore, Amy Hancock and Zeke Burg for their work preparing students for state competition.
During her monthly report, Ramage told the board no bids were received for painting projects at South Livingston Elementary School and that alternative options are being explored to complete the work this summer.
She also discussed the district’s Summer Feeding Program and preparations for state procurement changes involving the ACT or SAT beginning next school year.
Board members approved an auditor contract and final budgets for Fiscal Year 2027. The board also approved renewal of the school resource officer contract with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and participation in the Community Eligibility Provision, allowing the district to continue providing free breakfasts and lunches to all students.
The board’s approval of the Fiscal Year 2027 salary schedule included a 2% raise across the district and increased pay for retired teacher substitutes to $205 per day. District officials said the move makes Livingston County one of the highest-paying districts in the region for retired teacher substitutes and is intended to help recruitment efforts.
The next meeting of the Livingston County Board of Education is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 8 at the Livingston County Board of Education office.
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