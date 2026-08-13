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Thursday, August 13, 2026
THURSDAY NEWScast | A very ferry conversation
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News | Sports | More
Today we have a conversation with
Cave-In-Rock Village President Marty Kaylor
with regard to the ferry's closure
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
August 13, 2026
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