YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Monday, April 24, 2023
City hiring meter reader
Click Image to Enlarge
The City of Marion has an employment opening for a meter reader.
This full-time position includes benefits including
health insurance, state retirement, vacation and holiday pay after completion of a probationary period.
Resumes should be submitted to city hall.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/24/2023 11:19:00 AM
Older Post
Home