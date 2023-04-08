McGowan crowned Miss Murray State

Marion Baptist plans VBS Marion Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School will be offered to Crittenden County youth the first week in June. In the Wild uses an an...

Livingston Hospital hosting Easter egg hunt Saturday Livingston Hospital will hold its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m., on the hospital grounds. Kids of all ages are invited to attend.

Second field fire in two days Firefighters from Mattoon Fire Department have requested the assistance of Crittenden County Volunteer Fire Department at the scene of a fie...

Sen. Howell: Legislative Wrap-up \ Lawmakers returned to Frankfort last week following the 10-day veto period, in which Governor Andy Beshear was allowed time to consider al...