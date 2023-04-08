McGowan crowned Miss Murray State

She was chosen Miss MSU at the annual scholarship pageant last weekend. The honor is presented by the Student Government Association.
McGowan, a Presidential Fellow at MSU, is studying agriculture business and plans to attend law school after graduation and pursue an agriculture and food law degree.
In 2021, she was chosen Murray State Homecoming queen and she is president of the student government association, serving as studnet representative on the MSU Board of Regents.
“Eventually, I plan to bring my skills back to western Kentucky to represent farm families and aid in the development of strong agricultural policies for Kentucky,” she said.