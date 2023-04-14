School bus involved in minor accident

A Crittenden County school bus this morning was involved in a minor accident in the rural, northern part of the county on highway US 60 East.
The school district issued the following announcement:
"Bus 1520 was involved in a minor incident on its morning route in Mattoon. The bus met a semi-truck on the road that clipped the bus' mirror, breaking it off. No injuries occurred. The bus driver immediately pulled over at the Mattoon Fire Department, where she contacted the bus garage. Another bus was sent to transport the students to school. The bus driver has contacted the families of all children on her bus. We commend our driver and transportation team for their efficient handling of the situation and for always putting our students' safety first."