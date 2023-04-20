YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
Links
Contact
My Ads
Obituaries
Podcasts
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Metal detectors activated at CCMS/CCHS Thursday
Metal detectors became operational Thursday
Crittenden County Schools activated new metal detecting devices Thursday, April 20.
Middle and high school students entering the main building walk between two columns sold by OpenGate, which detect metal objects from weapons to vape devices.
OpenGate sensors are portable and can be moved to various locations and special events on campus.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/20/2023 08:56:00 AM
Newer Post
Older Post
Home