Metal detectors activated at CCMS/CCHS Thursday

Crittenden County Schools activated new metal detecting devices Thursday, April 20. 

Middle and high school students entering the main building walk between two columns sold by OpenGate, which detect metal objects from weapons to vape devices.

OpenGate sensors are portable and can be moved to various locations and special events on campus.



