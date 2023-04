Marion Baptist plans VBS Marion Baptist Church's Vacation Bible School will be offered to Crittenden County youth the first week in June. In the Wild uses an an...

US 641 temporarily closed Emergency Management crews have closed US 641 south of Marion from Industrial Drive to Weldon Road. It appears a gas leak my have prompt...

Library celebrates 70 years with open house Click Image to Enlarge An open house will be the first event to help the Crittenden County Public Library celebrate its 70th anniversary. Th...

Sen. Howell: Legislative Wrap-up \ Lawmakers returned to Frankfort last week following the 10-day veto period, in which Governor Andy Beshear was allowed time to consider al...