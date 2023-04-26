YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Job Corps offers sign-on bonus
A sign-on bonus is offered for most positions at a the Earl C. Clements Job Corps Center at Morganfield.
The residential center also offers company benefits, and $16.20 per hour minimum wage.
For a complete list of job openings, visit mtcjobs.com.
4/26/2023
