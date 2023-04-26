Job Corps offers sign-on bonus

Area death Lillian Yates Elliot , 87, of Hertford, N.C., a Crittenden County native, died Saturday, April 7, 2012 in Vidant Chowan Hospital in Edenton...

Motor vehicle transactions halted at clerk's office The Crittenden County Clerk is unable to process motor vehicle transactions today, April 20 due to issues with the state computer network. O...

Metal detectors activated at CCMS/CCHS Thursday Metal detectors became operational Thursday Crittenden County Schools activated new metal detecting devices Thursday, April 20. Middle and...