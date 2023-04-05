Marion Baptist hosts massive Easter egg hunt

|Click Image to Enlarge
Eggs will be hidden in various locations at at the park for the following age divisions: Children up to Pre-K; Kindergarten through 2nd Grade; and 3rd through 5th grade.
Hunts will be divided among three soccer fields – the youngest egg hunters will be on the small soccer field closest to the parking lot; the second age division
will be on the adjacent soccer fields; and the oldest group will hunt eggs on the larger, open field.
Additional announcements will be made by MBC staff Saturday.
