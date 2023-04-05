.

Marion Baptist hosts massive Easter egg hunt

More than 12,000 eggs are stuffed and ready to be hidden for Marion Baptist Church's annual Easter egg hunt at Marion City-County Park Saturday.

Eggs will be hidden in various locations at at the park for the following age divisions: Children up to Pre-K; Kindergarten through 2nd Grade; and 3rd through 5th grade.

Hunts will be divided among three soccer fields – the youngest egg hunters will be on the small soccer field closest to the parking lot; the second age division 
will be on the adjacent soccer fields; and the oldest group will hunt eggs on the larger, open field.

Additional announcements will be made by MBC staff Saturday.
