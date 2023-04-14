Community Arts play features local talent

Community Arts Foundation is sponsoring the children's musical Beauty and the Beast Jr., featuring 18 Crittenden County students and a chorus of nearly a dozen.
Beauty and the Beast Jr tells the story of Belle and the Beast, who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out.
With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible.
Performances are 7 p.m., April 28 and 29 and May 5 and 6. Tickets are free, but required for entry and are available on eventbrite.com, with links found on the Community Arts Foundation Facebook page.
The production is under the musical direction of Michelle Crider and the stage direction of Corey Crider and choreographer Trish Gage, a college theater major and veteran to the Fohs Hall stage.
The production is sponsored in part by the City of Marion Tourism Commission.
Beauty and the Beast JR features classic songs from the Academy Award®-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony®-nominated Broadway musical.
Here is as list of the student cast for Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jr.
- Narrator - Ava Henry
- Belle - Katie Beth James
- Maurice - Zak Smith
- Beast - Sam Eichelberger
- Gaston - Trevor Eifler
- LeFou - Abigail James
- Les Filles:
- Margot - Lacey Boone
- Cosette - Nora Hollis
- Eponine - Emily Adams
- Fantine - Aria Kirk
- Lumiere - Ali Hollis
- Cogsworth - Paige McMackin
- Mrs. Potts - Grier Crider
- Babette - Holley Curnel
- Madame De La Grand Bouche - Kari Laiben
- Chip - Caroline James
- Old Beggar Woman/Enchantress - Cheyenne Camp
- Monsieur D'Arque - Russell Vince
- Chorus: Harbour Camp, Gracie Clayton, Holt Crider, Fiona Miller, Raylee Millikan, Daisy Mireles, Lilly Newcom, Hannah Peek, Zane Smith
- Director: Michelle Crider
- Stage Director: Corey Crider
- Choreographer: Trish Gage