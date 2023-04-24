New development on south end of Marion

Construction on a medical center and storage units is underway on Marion’s southside on about four acres of property where Midwest Transport was once located.
The property was purchased in January by Shiloh Real Estate, a local company owned by Brandon and Jessi Sigler of Marion.
Plans are to renovate the former trucking company building to create a medical facility associated with Livingston Hospital Deaconess.
Jessi Sigler, daughter of Denis and Shannon Hodge of Marion, is a mental health nurse practitioner. She will have a practice at the center and there will be other family health practioners operating there as well.
There will also be a 100-unit storage facility on the property.
Construction should be complete at some point later this summer.