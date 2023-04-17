Marion Baptist serves free lunch Tuesday

Travis seeks re-election Click Image to Enlarge Paid for by Candidate

Railey Auction Saturday near Sturgis An auction Saturday at Railey Auction Service will feature a wide array of antiques and collectibles and miscellaneous household items and t...

US 641 temporarily closed Emergency Management crews have closed US 641 south of Marion from Industrial Drive to Weldon Road. It appears a gas leak my have prompt...

Library open house Thursday night Click Image to Enlarge Open house at the Crittenden County Public Library Thursday night is part of several events planned in celebration of...