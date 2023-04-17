YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, April 17, 2023
Marion Baptist serves free lunch Tuesday
April's free lunch at Marion Baptist Church will be served Tuesday.
A spaghetti bake, salad, garlic bread and dessert will be provided at no cost to anyone who wishes to stop by.
The meal will be served between 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Crittenden Press Online
4/17/2023 12:51:00 PM
