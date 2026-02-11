Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Region 1 Academic Competition Results

WEST KENTUCKY — Results from recent Region 1 Academic Competitions have been compiled by David Snow, highlighting student achievement across the West Kentucky area. The event featured schools from all four districts within Region 1:

District 1: Ballard Memorial, Carlisle County, Fulton County, Hickman County
District 2: Marshall County, McCracken County, Paducah Tilghman, St. Mary
District 3: Calloway County, Graves County, Mayfield, Murray
District 4: Caldwell County, Livingston Central, Trigg County

The competitions showcased academic excellence across a range of subject areas and grade levels. Schools competed at the district, region, and state levels.
