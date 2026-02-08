Marion woman missing near Cincinnati

|Clark was last seen in this truck
Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in finding Maria Shadonn Clark, 38, who has been reported missing and entered into the National Crime Information Center database by authorities in Campbell County. ￼
Clark was last seen in Alexandria around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 4. She was wearing black Puma tennis shoes, black sweatpants with white stripes down the sides, and a Mossy Oak Bottomlands camouflage hoodie with a logo on the front.
She is believed to be driving a black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The last known signal from her cellphone was detected in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 5, in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area.
Anyone with information regarding Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 270-965-3500 or their local law enforcement agency.
No comments:
Post a Comment