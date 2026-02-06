Sen. Jason Howell | Legislative Update | Week 5

Budget update
The House of Representatives has not yet finalized or delivered its budget proposal to the Senate. While a placeholder bill has been filed, it must still complete the full House process before the Senate can formally take it up. In the meantime, members of the Senate have begun reviewing documents and preparing comparisons to guide the work ahead. I will continue to keep you informed as the process moves forward. Initial proposals are available at legislature.ky.gov.
Several bills passed out of the Senate this week. Six of the top 10 priority bills filed this session focus on education, and this week saw movement on measures designed to improve governance, transparency and accountability.
I am pleased to report that Senate Bill (SB) 5 was approved by the Senate. SB 5 makes it easier for Kentucky schools to buy fresh, locally grown food by removing procurement and bidding requirements that have slowed or blocked farm-to-school purchases. The bill defines what qualifies as a “Kentucky-grown agricultural product” and allows school boards and districts to work more directly with in-state farmers to bring nutritious food into school meals. The measure supports student health, strengthens local agriculture and advances the broader Food is Medicine initiative led by Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell.
SB 73, another bill I sponsored, expands Kentucky’s “home-based processor” law to include tallow-based cosmetic products—such as soaps and balms—allowing small producers to make and sell these items from their home kitchens. To qualify, producers must register with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and follow existing rules for labeling, sanitation and consumer disclosure. The bill supports local entrepreneurship, home businesses and the economy by updating the law to reflect traditional, safe practices already used by many Kentuckians.
SB 1 addresses governance in Kentucky’s largest school districts. It clarifies responsibilities by strengthening school boards’ roles in strategic oversight and reinforcing the superintendent’s authority over daily operations. The bill is designed to improve long-term accountability without initiating a state takeover.
SB 12 updates Kentucky’s trauma care statutes to allow Level IV trauma centers to provide 24/7 emergency room coverage using physician assistants or advanced practice registered nurses, so long as they are supervised by a physician on- or off-site.
SB 18 modernizes Kentucky’s podiatry laws by updating definitions, licensing standards and supervision rules for podiatric residents, assistants, and their role in physician assistant oversight.
SB 48 updates Kentucky’s mandatory re-entry supervision law to ensure eligible, non-violent offenders receive structured supervision as they transition back into the community. It strengthens public safety by clearly limiting eligibility, holding individuals accountable for violations and using risk-based assessments to set supervision conditions. The bill also improves transparency by requiring regular reporting to lawmakers on program outcomes.
SB 102 makes it easier for experienced Kentucky State Police troopers who previously served in the Trooper R or Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer R class to return to duty. These “R class” designations refer to retired officers brought back on contract to help fill staffing gaps without drawing additional retirement benefits. The bill allows these officers to reapply to serve again if one to 60 months have passed since they last left. This change helps KSP retain experienced personnel and reduce training.
SB 132 provides local governments with the authority to regulate massage therapy businesses to keep bad actors from using them as a front for human trafficking.
In addition to these measures, SB 9, another designated priority bill, was filed to support housing growth across Kentucky. The bill would provide new tools for local governments and developers to partner on infrastructure and redevelopment to lower housing costs and accelerate construction. While not yet passed, it reflects ongoing work to address housing needs statewide.
It is an honor to serve the people of Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties. If you have any questions, comments, or concerns, you can always contact me at 502-564-8100 or by email at jason.howell@kylegislature.gov.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair on the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committees. He is a member of the Senate Committees on Banking and Insurance, and Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
