Lyon County Sheriff's Activity for Last Week

- On Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, around 11:30 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler located and arrested Lee A. Adams, 32, of Kuttawa, at a residence on Timber Lane. Adams was served with a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court for a child support case. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center under a $4,029.60 cash bond.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, around 10:10 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested Monte Clark, 51, of Grand Rivers, while he was in Eddyville. Clark was served with a Lyon District Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court for a traffic-related case. He later posted a cash bond and was released from custody.
- On Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, around 4:24 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis responded to an incident on U.S. 641 approximately one mile north of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2018 GMC Canyon driven by Brandon T. Shaw, 30, of Murray, was southbound when a large piece of snow and ice flew off an oncoming vehicle and struck Shaw’s vehicle. Damage included the windshield and headliner, requiring the vehicle to be towed. Shaw received minor lacerations from glass debris but declined medical attention. The other vehicle was not identified.
- On Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, around 9:28 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams, along with Deputies Bradley Dunning and Kip Darnell, responded to a complaint on Dustin Road from a local utility provider. As utility employees were checking a meter, a male came out of the home with a firearm and left on an ATV. Out of an abundance of caution, the utility company notified law enforcement. Chief Deputy Adams located the male, and further investigation revealed Jacob T. Weaver, 40, of Kuttawa, formerly of Grand Rivers, was a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Weaver was arrested and charged withpossession of a handgun by a convicted felon and was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, just after 2 p.m., sheriff’s deputies and first responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision in Kuttawa on U.S. 62 West. The investigation by Deputy Josh Travis revealed a 2025 Peterbilt semi driven by Sergei Makarov, 39, of Sacramento, Calif., disregarded a traffic control device and failed to yield the right of way when he pulled into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Terry E. Ward, 35, of Clarksville, Tenn. No injuries were reported.
- On Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, around 4:30 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis, along with Deputies Bradley Dunning and Kip Darnell, responded to a home on KY 819 (Sunnyside Loop), where they located and arrested Robert E. Gaines, 33, of Kuttawa. Gaines was the subject of two McCracken Circuit Court bench warrants for probation violations related to felony methamphetamine possession and traffic-related convictions. Gaines was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The Eddyville Police Department and Kentucky State Police assisted with the arrest.
- On Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, around 1:41 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams was dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 93 South with KY 293 and KY 1055 south of Eddyville. His investigation revealed a 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by Addison N. Porter, 16, of Eddyville, failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brian L. Ragsdale, 50, of Eddyville. No injuries were reported. The Eddyville Fire Department and Eddyville Police Department assisted at the scene.
- On Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, around 5:13 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis and Deputy Bobby Beeler, along with Deputy Bradley Dunning, responded to a two-vehicle commercial vehicle collision at a Kuttawa business. Their investigation revealed a 2022 Volvo VNL driven by Lester E. Jones, 52, of Valdosta, Ga., collided with a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Irmatov Sirozhydyn, 26, of Aurora, Ill., in the business parking lot. No injuries were reported.
