3 injured in house fire early Monday

Firefighters from multiple agencies were called to the scene shortly before 4 a.m., and found the home fully engulfed. Two adults and one child were treated for smoke inhalation and transported by ambulance to a Paducah hospital.
The fire occurred at 217 Aunt Jane Tabernacle Road on the southern end of the county road near its intersection with KY 91 North. In addition to the home, two outbuildings and two vehicles were destroyed.
Responding agencies included Crittenden County Fire, Tolu Fire, Salem Fire and Rescue, Mattoon Fire and the Marion Fire Department. Fire crews remained on the scene until around daylight and had to return later when the fire rekindled.
