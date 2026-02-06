Boat registration fees going up this year

|Click image to enlarge
Boat registration fees in Kentucky will increase in 2026 under a biennial adjustment set by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Fees for Class A vessels, which are boats less than 16 feet long, will rise from $21 to $22.20, while Class 1 vessels, measuring 16 to less than 26 feet, will increase from $40 to $42.28.
Class 2 vessels, 26 to less than 40 feet, will go from $50 to $52.85, and Class 3 vessels over 40 feet will increase from $65 to $68.71.
Fees for electric motors and inboard motors will remain unchanged.
The county clerk fee will stay at $6, the boat safety fee at $1 and the KYTC fee at $3. Short- and long-term registrations will be prorated based on the new rates. Boat registration for 2026 begins March 1.
