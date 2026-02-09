Lyon County Sheriff's Report

- On Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, around 3 p.m., White arrested Joshua L. Williams, 43, of Cookeville, Tenn., on a bench warrant after he failed to appear in Lyon Circuit Court earlier in the day. Williams was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Later Monday, around 3:15 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams arrested William M. McQuigg Jr., 43, of Kuttawa. He was served with a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear in court. McQuigg later posted a cash bond and was released from custody.
- At approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, Deputy Bobby Beeler and Adams responded to a complaint of a man urinating in the parking lot of a Kuttawa business. Deputies located the man in his vehicle, passed out with the engine running. He was identified as Todd B. Santee, 53, of Kokomo, Ind. Santee was administered field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested. He was charged with DUI, first offense, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. Santee was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Around 8:15 p.m. Monday, Beeler responded to a Kuttawa business for a two-vehicle collision in the parking lot. His investigation revealed a 2020 International truck, driven by Davis A. Mikel, 43, ofRogersville, Mont., collided with a parked 2020 Volvo semi-truck owned by USA Transport of Lexington. No injuries were reported.
- On Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, around 2:52 p.m., deputies charged Anthony La Bonte, 29, of Berea, on a Madison District Court bench warrant for failure to appear related to a 2019 contempt of court charge. La Bonte is awaiting extradition to Madison County.
- Later Tuesday, around 3:45 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired complaint in the Palisades subdivision. The investigation led to a residence in the 900 block of Palisades Drive, where an active domestic disturbance was ongoing. Deputies determined the reported gunfire was actually the male colliding with the female’s vehicle in the driveway. A physical altercation continued into the residence until deputies arrived. Adams arrested Kathy G. Pendley, 52, of Eddyville, and charged her with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury. Beeler arrested Rafe A. Pendley, 53, of Eddyville, on the same charge. Both were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, just after 6 p.m., Deputy Josh Travis and an Eddyville Police Department officer arrested Stephen M. Clark, 42, at a business off U.S. 62 East. Clark was wanted on a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear in a child support case. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Around 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Shannon Oliver and Travis arrested Heather D. Thornton, 46, of Kuttawa, at a residence on Joe Peek Road. Thornton was served with two failure-to-appear bench warrants in drug-related cases from Lyon Circuit Court. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, around 8:43 a.m., deputies served a Lee Circuit Court indictment warrant on Samuel Logsdon, 50, address unknown. He faces extradition to Lee County on charges including second-degree assault and first-degree persistent felony offender.
- On Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, just after 1 p.m., deputies served a probation violation bench warrant from Lyon Circuit Court on Kathy G. Pendley, 52, of Eddyville. She remains lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- Just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, deputies served a probation violation bench warrant from Lyon Circuit Court on Rafe A. Pendley, 53, of Eddyville. He also remains lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- At 10 p.m. Friday, Travis charged Jessica L. Chapman, 42, of Princeton, with possession of marijuana after she was found with a jar of marijuana and two marijuana cigarettes at a traffic safety checkpoint on U.S. 62. Chapman was cited to Lyon District Court.
- On Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, around 2:20 a.m., Travis detained Amanda K. Overbaugh, also known as Amanda Rowlands, 36, of Kuttawa, off KY 1055 near a campground following a trespassing complaint and a reported motorist assist in the area. Overbaugh was found in possession of a handgun and ammunition and is a prohibited person due to prior burglary and methamphetamine-related convictions. She was out on bond in a pending criminal trespassing case at the time of the incident. Travis arrested Overbaugh and charged her with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. The Eddyville Police Department assisted, and the investigation is continuing.
