Get Staci's Recipe in The Press

Valentine’s Day comes around every year, whether we like it or not. When I was really young, it was a school day I genuinely looked forward to. I got to decorate a fancy Valentine’s box, give my teacher chocolates, my friends brought me cool cards and we always had the best class parties. It felt exciting and fun, and honestly, kind of magical.
Then, as we all do, I grew up. We learn that the magic behind the holiday isn’t quite what we built it up to be in our minds, and it turns into just another overly anticipated holiday. But for me, that anticipation was rarely one of excitement. It was usually one of dread. To me, Valentine’s Day always felt like a party with a guest list that I was never included on. Friends were receiving chocolates and flowers, while I was deciding which of their dates I was going to crash, in the quest of perfecting my career at being a professional third wheel.
Now, before anyone feels sorry for me – don’t. While I may have been a little cynical at times, that was a title I was perfectly okay having. If you reread that last sentence, I said I perfected the art of being the third wheel. And you know what the third wheel gets? A meal that’s paid for, with zero pressure or expectations. Honestly, looking back – it was genius.
Through the years of being the extra seat at the table, and fighting with my own cynicism, my perspective shifted and I decided being the one setting the table mattered more than the number that was sitting around it. I decided that no matter the label of my relationship status, Valentine’s Day wasn’t a holiday I had “won” or “lost” based on my relationship status. Instead, it became a day to practice loving my people – intentionally. It didn’t have to be fancy or elaborate; it just had to be thoughtful and worth the effort.
That perspective has now translated into being a mom determined to raise kids who look forward to Valentine’s Day... no matter the age. How do I do that? I really have no idea because my attempts have not yet played out in real time, but I am trying my best by doing something intentional every year to shape their own perspectives of this day.
So far there have been heart-shaped pancakes and tables decorated with the Dollar Tree’s finest tablecloths. Handwritten notes left around the house for little eyes, and sometimes big to find, and Valentine themed charcuterie boards for desert. We have even stooped as low as buying them one of thosehighly obnoxious dancing animals that adorn the aisles at every store in town. Do I recommend this option? No, not really- but the kids REALLY felt the love that year. So you can do what you want with that information. Some years it’s just been heart-shaped cookies and treats from one of the many talented bakers in our little town, or flowers purchased from our local flower shops.
Celebrating will look different for everyone! None of it has to be expensive or complicated, because all of it is meant to send the same message: I see you. I love you. You are worth making this day a little special for.
And to me, that’s the greatest thing about Valentine’s Day... it doesn’t belong only to couples or the ones walking around with hearts in their eyes. It belongs to everyone. The single mom who needs a note of encouragement. The kids who get excited about heart-shaped pancakes and stuffed dancing camels. The teenager pretends to hate the holiday but still wants to hear their name called at the end of the day to pick up flowers from the office ladies. The friend going through a hard season in life who could use a night out. The coworker who deserves a sweet treat in the middle of a long day. A grandparent whose true love has passed away recently. The neighbor across the street who lives alone. Or the dad heading into work for the twelfth night in a row who needs to hear that he’s appreciated and loved for what he’s doing.
If we all take a step back from ourselves for one day, I promise you will find someone to celebrate.
By this point if I have not convinced you to love Valentine’s Day, then you should move to Whoville and ask the Grinch if he needs a neighbor. But, if you’re still reading and you’re looking for ideas on how to celebrate the people around you, let me give you a few pointers.
Pinterest is your friend. Or, for you younger folks – as much as I hate to admit it – ChatGPT is there to save the day.
Make someone a sweet treat. If you take someone a charcuterie board covered in strawberries and cookies, paired with a side of Brownie Batter Dip – trust me. They’re going to feel the love!
Write them a note. Cheesy, to the point, lots of words or few words. It doesn’t matter. Notes work when words don’t.
Men, make a plan. Doesn’t matter what it is as long as you take charge and plan it out.
Moms, it doesn’t have to be big gifts or elaborate decorations. Cut out some hearts, stick them to the walls and sprinkle some red sugar on their waffles. They will think it’s the greatest thing ever.
Students, be nice to your teachers. Tell them they’re doing a good job.
Ladies, check on your friends. Let them know they’re loved and appreciated.
Kids, help your mom and dad clean up the kitchen after supper. Go to bed without having to be told and give them a hug. They need them too.
Co-workers, buy your desk buddy a candy bar or offer to do their filing. Anything to show them you appreciate them.
Wives, do you really need my advice? You know what to do.
If after sharing with you all my long list of reasons the holiday should be celebrated, and you still do not receive the celebration you deserve, or no one has told you lately, I’ll leave you with the same message I leave my high schoolers with every day when I sign off from morning announcements:
I love you guys!
