One hour late tomorrow for school

AFTER-SCHOOL PICK-UP INSTRUCTIONS
Crittenden County Schools will be in session on a one-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 3. There will be no preschool.
Buses will run alternate routes. Drivers will contact parents of riders by this evening with pickup information.
Parents picking up middle and high school students in the afternoon should not arrive before 3:15 p.m. to allow student drivers time to exit the parking area. The usual staging area remains snow- and ice-covered. Parents should enter the central office parking lot via the bus garage entrance off Old Salem Road.
Students who walk to school should use extreme caution, as sidewalks and other areas may still be ice-covered.
Breakfast will be served. Students should bring their Chromebooks and chargers.
No comments:
Post a Comment