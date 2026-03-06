Staci has some advice this week

This week in The Crittenden Press, Staci Blackburn’s Staci Style column offers a humorous and honest look at getting older.
In “Just Wait: When Gravity Renegotiates, and Confidence Gets Louder,” Blackburn reflects on the surprises of aging, the lessons that come with experience, and the confidence that eventually replaces self-doubt.
It’s a relatable read for women of every generation. Find it in this week’s edition of The Crittenden Press.
