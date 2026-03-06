LEGISLATIVE UPDATE | Sen. Jason Howell

Kentucky State Senator
As the Kentucky General Assembly enters the ninth week of the 2026 Legislative Session, our work in Frankfort continues to move forward at a steady pace. With only a few weeks remaining in the 60-day session, much of our focus is on advancing legislation through the process while continuing discussions on the state budget.
Passing a balanced two-year budget is one of the most important responsibilities the General Assembly has during even-numbered years. Budget discussions are ongoing as lawmakers review spending priorities, agency requests and the commonwealth’s long-term fiscal outlook. The House of Representatives has advanced its initial proposal, and the Senate will carefully review and amend the plan. As conversations continue, my focus remains on ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly while maintaining the core services Kentucky families rely on.
Earlier this session, the Senate Majority Caucus identified 10 priority pieces of legislation aimed at addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our commonwealth. I’m pleased to report that all 10 Senate priority bills have now been filed. Several have already passed the Senate and are now being considered by the House of Representatives, while others continue advancing through committee hearings.
These measures address a range of issues, including education, economic development, and regulatory reform. Many of these proposals were developed during the interim months through conversations with constituents, local leaders and stakeholders across Kentucky.
Several bills have passed the Senate this week including one I sponsored. Senate Bill (SB) 199 which approves a pesticide label by the U.S. EPA to be used as a warning label under Kentucky law for state duty-to-warn claims. It effectively aligns Kentucky law with EPA standards while preserving liability from manufacturers.
SB 8, a priority bill, modernizes Kentucky’s Public Service Commission to improve oversight and expertise in regulating utilities. It increases the commission from three to five members, sets qualifications, requires political balance and formalizes it as an independent state agency. The law ensures the PSC is an independent entity that will receive administrative support from the state auditor's office. It also clarifies rules for reviewing electric projects, and sets standards related to those who may intervene in a case while maintaining organizations ability to bring concerns before the commission.
SB 11 creates a rebate program to help homeowners build FEMA-compliant storm shelters that are open to neighbors during emergencies. The program covers up to $5,000 or 50 percent of construction costs and prioritizes community safety by requiring shelters to be listed for public use during severe weather. The program will be supported through gifts and grants, not state funds.
SB 34 allows Kentuckians to transfer a home or vehicle directly to a named beneficiary at death without going through probate. Like naming a beneficiary on a bank account, the owner keeps full control during life and may change or revoke the designation at any time. Ownership transfers only at death, and existingprotections such as mortgages, creditor claims, Medicaid recovery and spousal rights remain in place.
SB 50 updates Kentucky’s probate and estate laws to make inheritance and estate management simpler and more modern. It explains how property should be divided if someone dies without a will, updates rights for spouses and adopted children, and simplifies some court procedures. The measure also allows electronic wills and follows national standards to make estate planning more modern and secure.
SB 57 creates a pilot program to help prepare sites in Kentucky for next-generation nuclear technologies to expand Kentucky’s energy options, attract private investment and boost economic growth. The state could invest up to $25 million per project to support early permitting and site preparation, but communities must first be officially designated as “nuclear-ready” and developers must pursue federal permits or repay the funding.
SB 59 prevents taxpayer money and government resources from being used to support or oppose ballot measures. It applies to public entities, while still allowing employees to participate in politics on their own time and with personal resources. Violations can lead to fines and repeated offenses are treated as misdemeanors, ensuring public funds are used only for public services.
SB 94 ensures Kentucky car dealers are properly paid for warranty repairs and recall work. The bill establishes a clear process for dealers to request adjustments to manufacturer repair time allowances and labor rates, sets response deadlines for manufacturers and standardizes how labor rates are determined across brands. It also requires compensation for dealers when manufacturers issue recall or stop-sale orders on vehicles.
SB 125 focuses on improving care for youth in Kentucky’s juvenile justice system who have serious mental health or behavioral issues. It requires licensed clinicians to evaluate these youth and calls for coordination between state agencies and courts to create proper treatment plans. The bill expands access to psychiatric care, including services inside detention centers, and offers higher Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat these cases. It also allows for a new residential mental health facility and requires at least one girls-only detention center.
SB 137 lays out a three-year provisional medical license in Kentucky to attract experienced doctors from outside the U.S. and Canada. Eligible physicians must have at least five years of experience, work with a Kentucky health care sponsor and serve in medically underserved areas. If they stay in good standing, the provisional license automatically becomes a full license.
SB 145 updates Kentucky’s alcohol and tobacco laws to make licensing simpler and more flexible. It lets caterers serve alcohol at restaurants, removes old restrictions on storage and Sunday sales, and requires the ABC to decide license applications within 45 days. The law also strengthens rules for tobacco and vape sellers, and clarifies some golf course licenses. It would take effect immediately.
SB 156 creates further and clearer guidelines for the state’s ban on child marriage for anyone under the age of 18. The bill removes any existing legal loopholes, thus reinforcing protections for minors and maintaining a clear minimum age requirement for marriage.
SB 173 builds a formal process for Kentucky lawmakers to review the state plans for Medicaid and the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program. Legislators would examine new plans and changes each year to make sure they align with state policy and address concerns about rising Medicaid costs.
SB 177 modernizes Kentucky’s licensing rules for speech-language pathologists and their assistants. It removes outdated supervision requirements and updates standards to match current professional practices.
SB 191 constructs a performance-based funding model for kindergarten readiness and establishes a pilot program under the University of Kentucky’s College of Education. It sets incentives for early childhood providers who show improvements in areas like early literacy and development. The bill focuses on helping low-income families and children with special needs, while also growing learning opportunities and increasing attendance across kindergartens.
SB 192 reduces administrative burdens for Kentucky’s smaller cities by updating financial reporting rules that were originally designed for much larger governments. Cities with less than $15 million in annual revenue or spending can use simpler accounting methods, and many smaller cities can complete limited financial reviews instead of full audits. The bill keeps public budgets, reporting requirements and state oversight in place while giving local governments more flexibility to focus resources on other essential services.
SB 193 clarifies how courts handle probation or supervision violations by allowing judges up to 60 days after supervision ends to decide if a violation occurred and take action. It also prevents people from avoiding consequences due to timing technicalities.
SB 197 sets up a four-tier system to direct business incentives to Kentucky counties that need economic help, especially smaller or rural communities. It gives bigger incentives to areas with higher unemployment and allows research, development and large projects near certain counties to qualify if they create at least 250 jobs.
SB 245 reforms Kentucky’s rules for selling tobacco, nicotine and vape products. It sets clear application steps, approval deadlines, licensing requirements and options for businesses with multiple locations.
Senate Joint Resolution 54 calls for the Department for Libraries and Archives and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services to collaborate on strategies to increase enrollment for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across Kentucky.
All of these bills may now be taken up by the House.
It’s an honor to represent you in Frankfort. I look forward to continuing my dedication to Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon and Trigg counties and the communities in District 1. If you have any questions, comments or concerns, you can always contact me at 502-564-8100 or by email at jason.howell@kylegislature.gov.
Sen. Jason Howell, R-Murray, represents the 1st Senate District, including Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, and Trigg Counties. Howell serves as chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee and co-chairs the Tobacco Settlement Committee. He is vice chair on the License and Occupation Standing Committee and the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committees. He is a member of the Senate Committees on Banking and Insurance, and Economic Development, Tourism, and Labor. Additionally, Howell serves on the Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee and the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee.
No comments:
Post a Comment