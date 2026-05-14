BRIDGE BETWEEN D'BURG-EDDYVILLE NAMED FOR LEFAN

“Her bubbly personality and smile – she would just light up a room when she walked in,” said Lyon County Judge-Executive Jamie Green-Smith, who was the school resource officer in Lyon County in 2006 when Lefan was killed.
On Friday, a bridge on KY 295 not far from the crash site will be dedicated in Lefan’s memory. The bridge was formally named in LeFan’s honor by the Kentucky General Assembly, and fiscal courts in both Crittenden and Lyon counties adopted resolutions on the matter.
Green-Smith has led an effort to dedicate the bridge at the Lyon-Crittenden county line to honor the memory of LeFan, who lived north of Dycusburg in Crittenden County and attended Lyon County High School.
LeFan died June 5, 2006, from injuries sustained in the crash. She was just 16 years old.
The Lyon County Fiscal Court will host the dedication ceremony at 11:30 a.m., May 15 at the KY 295 Livingston Creek Bridge at mile point 9.419. The bridge will be reduced to one lane so traffic can continue to pass slowly through during the ceremony.
Motorists should expect one-lane, alternating traffic between 11 a.m. and noon during the event. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet flaggers will direct traffic through the area while the temporary lane restriction is in place.
An earlier ceremony in Eddyville will also recognize Shawn King, who was killed in a bicycle accident on KY 93. Officials said the remembrance is intended to honor local lives lost on Lyon County roadways.
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