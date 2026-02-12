INSIDE THE HALL OF FAME | Members List

There will be one varsity girls’ game only, with the induction ceremony held at halftime.
Friends, fans and family of the inductees are encouraged to visit with them in the hospitality room.
Marion-Crittenden County Athletics Hall of Fame, sponsored by Farmers Bank, will formally induct three individuals on Saturday afternoon at Rocket Arena.
Breanna (Cozart) St. Cyr and her father, Stephon Cozart, will be inducted together, honoring their standout contributions to area athletics, and Jessi (Hodge) Sigler will be the other inductee.
See this week's full edition of The Crittenden Press for full articles on each inductee.
Here is a current list of all members of the Hall of Fame.
Andrews, Josh – 2005 – Football
-
Belt, Bruce – 2001 – Basketball
-
Berry, Austin – 2022 – Football, Track
-
Beverly, David – 2007 – Football
-
Brasher, Don “Sucky” – 2002 – Basketball
-
Bridwell, Lynn “Lefty” – 2009 – Baseball
-
Brown, Nicky – 2009 – Basketball
-
Champion, Jamie – 2006 – Football
-
Conyer, Roy – 2001 – Football
-
Courtney, Gaige – 2021 – Football, Basketball
-
Cozart St. Cyr, Breanna – Year Not Listed – Volleyball, Basketball, Track
-
Cozart, David – 2019 – Football, Baseball, Basketball
-
Cozart, Spencer – 2004 – Basketball
-
Cozart, Stephon – 2025 – Football, Track, Basketball
-
Croft, Jeremy – 2022 – Track, Basketball
-
Croft, Jimmy – 2013 – Basketball
-
Daniels, Markeata Brown – 2009 – Basketball
-
Davidson, Glen “Ace” – 2003 – Basketball
-
Dooms, Morgan – 2015 – Basketball
-
Easley, Clinton – 2005 – Football
-
Elder, Houston “Hound” – 2001 – Football
-
Faith, Leonard – 2008 – Basketball
-
Franklin, W.A. – 2006 – Basketball
-
Gates, Pat – 2002 – Football
-
Grady, Orville “Soupy” – 1998 – Football
-
Gray, JD – 2003 – Football, Baseball
-
Gray, Vanessa – 2011 – Basketball
-
Green, Don – 2001 – Basketball
-
Hart, Brad – 2017 – Football, Basketball
-
Hart, George – 1998 – Basketball
-
Head, Frank – 1998 – Football
-
Hicklin, Robert “Hickie” – 2002 – Football
-
Highfil, Hugh – 2002 – Basketball
-
Hill, Tim – 2016 – Basketball, Track
-
Hinchee, Jeanee – 2007 – Basketball
-
Hodge, Denis – 2006 – Football
-
Hodge Sigler, Jessi – 2025 – Basketball
-
Hodge, Shannon Collins – 2008 – Basketball
-
Hopper, Jimmy – 2005 – Football
-
Hughes, Charles “Turkey” – 1999 – Football
-
Johnson, Tom – 2001 – Football
-
Kirk, Melissa – 2021 – Soccer
-
Knoth, Curtis “Gig” – 1998 – Football
-
Litchfield, Louis – 2007 – Basketball
-
Little, Dwight – 1998 – Football
-
Little, Ercel – 2003 – Basketball
-
Martin, Turner – 2012 – Basketball
-
Mathieu, Jessica – 2018 – Basketball
-
McChesney, James “Burlap” – 2003 – Football
-
Mills, Billy – 2024 – Football
-
Mills, Jim Fred – 1999 – Football
-
Moss, Ronnie – 2003 – Football, Basketball, Track
-
Mott, Chad – 2006 – Football
-
Mott, Dennis – 2010 – Football
-
Myers, Kyle – 2017 – Basketball, Football
-
Myers, Ronnie – 2021 – Support Staff
-
O’Leary, Angie Hobbs – 2019 – Basketball, Track
-
Ordway, Bruce – 2008 – Basketball
-
Owen, Aaron – 2024 – Basketball, Golf, Baseball
-
Perryman, Chad – 2011 – Baseball
-
Phillips, James – 2000 – Basketball
-
Rich, Joey – 2014 – Football
-
Rushing, Woodson “Chuck” – 1999 – Football
-
Shadowen, Lige – 2003 – Basketball
-
Sherer, Dwight – 2021 – Support Staff
-
Shewcraft, Jeff – 2004 – Basketball
-
Simmons, Ellis – 2005 – Basketball
-
Smith, Bennett – 1999 – Basketball
-
Starnes, Al – 2004 – Football
-
Starnes, Angela – 2018 – Track Coach
-
Stewart, Wompie – 2007 – Football
-
Summers, Von – 2014 – Football
-
Swisher, Bob – 2000 – Football
-
Tabor, Charles “Bill” – 2003 – Football
-
Tabor, Gerald “Hoopy” – 2000 – Basketball
-
Tabor, Melissa Jones – 2009 – Golf
-
Terry, William “Gander” – 1999 – Football
-
Thompson, Sean – 2023 – Football
-
Thurman, Greg – 2002 – Basketball
-
Towery, Carlisle – 1998 – Basketball
-
Turley, Curtis – 1999 – Basketball
-
VanHooser, Carroll – 1998 – Football
-
Wheeler, Floyd “Rip” – 2010 – Baseball
-
Wheeler, Clark – 2019 – Track and Field
-
Willoughby, James – 2012 – Track
-
Winders, Nicky – 2019 – Basketball, Golf
-
Woodall, Deller E. – 1998 – Football
-
Woodall, Jerry – 2004 – Football
-
Wring, Tommy – 2002 – Basketball
-
1945 Marion High Football Team – 2008
-
1963 CC High Football Team – 2008
-
1985 CC High Football Team – 2000
-
1942 Marion High Football Team – 2015
No comments:
Post a Comment