Interdenominational Good Friday Event in Marion

LeNeave said the idea is inspired by a similar event held in Marion years ago during the Easter season. Under the concept being developed, representatives from various local churches would take turns carrying a wooden cross along Main Street in a relay-style procession leading up to the service.
This year Good Friday falls on April 3, with Easter Sunday on April 5.
Following the procession, LeNeave envisions a short community worship service at noon at Marion First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, followed by a light lunch in the church’s fellowship hall.
The church is just a block from Main Street, and the pastor said it would be a convenient location.
LeNeave said he hopes other congregations will participate in this interdenominational initiative. Churches interested in participating or seeking more information may contact LeNeave at 731-414-8232.
