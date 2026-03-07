Saturday, March 7, 2026

Interdenominational Good Friday Event in Marion

Bro. David LeNeave of Marion First Cumberland Presbyterian Church is spearheading plans for an ecumenical Good Friday observance in Marion that would include a cross procession along Main Street followed by a brief noontime worship service. 

LeNeave said the idea is inspired by a similar event held in Marion years ago during the Easter season. Under the concept being developed, representatives from various local churches would take turns carrying a wooden cross along Main Street in a relay-style procession leading up to the service. 

This year Good Friday falls on April 3, with Easter Sunday on April 5. 

Following the procession, LeNeave envisions a short community worship service at noon at Marion First Cumberland Presbyterian Church, followed by a light lunch in the church’s fellowship hall. 

The church is just a block from Main Street, and the pastor said it would be a convenient location.

LeNeave said he hopes other congregations will participate in this interdenominational initiative. Churches interested in participating or seeking more information may contact LeNeave at 731-414-8232. 


