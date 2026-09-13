Could spar mining return to the area?

|Spar and other rare minerals on display inside
the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum in Marion
Could fluorspar mining return to the immediate area, bringing dozens of highly skilled, six-figure jobs with it?
CleanTech Vanadium Mining is moving ahead with plans to revive the region’s historic mining industry. Permitting is underway, construction could begin within a year and production may start as early as 2028 or 2029.
In an article published Sept. 10 in The Press full edition, correspondent David R. Drennan explains why CleanTech CEO John Lee says the company has “redoubled” its commitment to the Campbell Crotser project – and what renewed mining could mean for the area.
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