UK Research Center hosting grazing program

PRINCETON, Ky. – The University of Kentucky Research and Education Center in Princeton will host the Kentucky Intermediate Grazing School Sept. 23-24.
The two-day program will combine classroom instruction, farm tours and hands-on demonstrations for livestock producers. Topics will include electric fencing, portable water and shade systems, assessing forage availability, plant identification, tall fescue management and frost-seeding clover.
The school will begin at 8 a.m. Sept. 23 and conclude at 5 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Grain and Forage Center of Excellence, 348 University Drive.
Registration costs $60 and includes lunches, snacks and educational materials. Participants are responsible for lodging. Registration is available online through the Kentucky Master Grazer Educational Program or by contacting Katy Trimble at 270-625-5366 or katy.trimble@uky.edu.
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