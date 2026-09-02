SOCCER DUO LEADING RECORDS RACE

|Pictured from left are Berry and Bloodworth.
Junior captain Adri Berry scored four goals, senior captain Kylie Bloodworth added three and senior Ruby Peek scored once. Bloodworth had three assists, while Berry and Jade Hughes each added one. Goalkeeper Macibelle Hardesty made two saves.
Berry’s performance increased her single season total to a school-record 34 goals, surpassing Lizzie Campbell’s previous mark of 26 set in the 2023 season. Berry, a junior, now has 74 career goals, trailing career leader Melissa Kirk’s 105.
Bloodworth has 18 assists this season, one shy of Taylor Guess’ single-season record of 19 set in 2022. Bloodworth ranks second in program history with 45 career assists, behind Ashley Wheeler’s record of 56 from 2015-18.
Hardesty also became the program’s career saves leader with 387, surpassing Hannah Long’s previous record of 337.
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